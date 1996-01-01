Which of the following statements is true about the impact of an increase in the price of lettuce?
A
The demand curve for lettuce will shift to the right.
B
Consumers will buy more lettuce because it is now more expensive.
C
The quantity demanded of lettuce will decrease, all else equal.
D
The quantity demanded of lettuce will increase, all else equal.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between a change in demand and a change in quantity demanded. A change in demand means the entire demand curve shifts, while a change in quantity demanded means movement along the same demand curve due to a price change.
Recall the Law of Demand, which states that, ceteris paribus (all else equal), when the price of a good increases, the quantity demanded decreases, and vice versa.
Analyze the impact of an increase in the price of lettuce: since price is changing, this causes a movement along the demand curve, not a shift of the demand curve itself.
Identify that an increase in price leads to a decrease in quantity demanded, which means consumers will buy less lettuce, not more.
Conclude that the correct statement is: 'The quantity demanded of lettuce will decrease, all else equal,' because this aligns with the Law of Demand and the concept of movement along the demand curve.
Watch next
Master The Basics of Demand with a bite sized video explanation from Brian