Which of the following equations calculates economic profits for a monopoly?
A
Economic Profit = P \times Q - AVC \times Q
B
Economic Profit = (MC - MR) \times Q
C
Economic Profit = (P - ATC) \times Q
D
Economic Profit = (TR - TC) \div Q
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of economic profit. Economic profit is the difference between total revenue (TR) and total cost (TC), where total cost includes both explicit and implicit costs.
Step 2: Recall the formulas for total revenue and total cost. Total revenue is calculated as $TR = P \times Q$, where $P$ is price and $Q$ is quantity. Total cost is $TC = ATC \times Q$, where $ATC$ is average total cost.
Step 3: Write the economic profit formula using total revenue and total cost: $Economic\ Profit = TR - TC$.
Step 4: Substitute the expressions for $TR$ and $TC$ into the economic profit formula: $Economic\ Profit = (P \times Q) - (ATC \times Q)$.
Step 5: Factor out $Q$ to get the formula $Economic\ Profit = (P - ATC) \times Q$, which correctly calculates economic profit for a monopoly.
Watch next
Master Monopoly Profit on the Graph with a bite sized video explanation from Brian