At the profit-maximizing level of output, how is a monopolist's profit represented on a graph?
A
The area between the price and average total cost, multiplied by the profit-maximizing quantity
B
The area between the demand curve and the marginal cost curve up to the equilibrium quantity
C
The area between the marginal cost and marginal revenue curves up to the equilibrium quantity
D
The area under the marginal revenue curve up to the equilibrium quantity
1
Understand that a monopolist maximizes profit where marginal revenue (MR) equals marginal cost (MC). This determines the profit-maximizing quantity, denoted as $Q^*$.
Identify the price $P^*$ the monopolist charges by looking at the demand curve at quantity $Q^*$. This price is higher than marginal cost due to the downward-sloping demand curve.
Determine the average total cost (ATC) at quantity $Q^*$ by finding the corresponding point on the ATC curve.
Calculate the per-unit profit by subtracting the average total cost from the price: $P^* - ATC(Q^*)$.
Represent the total profit graphically as the rectangular area with height $P^* - ATC(Q^*)$ and width $Q^*$, which is the area between the price and average total cost curves multiplied by the profit-maximizing quantity.
