Evaluating the results of a market research includes which of the following?
A
Focusing only on competitors' pricing strategies
B
Analyzing consumer preferences and drawing conclusions about market trends
C
Ignoring collected data and relying solely on intuition
D
Conducting surveys without interpreting the responses
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that evaluating the results of market research involves analyzing the data collected to gain insights about the market.
Recognize that focusing only on competitors' pricing strategies is too narrow and does not encompass the full scope of market research evaluation.
Know that ignoring collected data and relying solely on intuition is not a valid approach because market research relies on data-driven analysis.
Realize that conducting surveys without interpreting the responses is incomplete, as the key part of evaluation is to analyze and draw conclusions from the data.
Conclude that the correct approach is to analyze consumer preferences and draw conclusions about market trends, which involves interpreting the data to understand customer behavior and market dynamics.
Watch next
Master Hello! with a bite sized video explanation from Brian