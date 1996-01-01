Why have many family farms in North America been replaced over time?
A
Because family farms have higher profit margins than large agribusinesses.
B
Because family farms have unlimited access to government subsidies.
C
Because large-scale commercial farms benefit from economies of scale, making them more competitive.
D
Because family farms produce more output per acre than commercial farms.
Verified step by step guidance
Step 1: Understand the concept of economies of scale. Economies of scale occur when increasing the scale of production leads to a lower average cost per unit of output. This means larger farms can produce goods more efficiently and at a lower cost than smaller farms.
Step 2: Recognize that large-scale commercial farms can spread fixed costs (such as machinery, technology, and management) over a greater quantity of output, reducing the average cost per unit compared to smaller family farms.
Step 3: Analyze how this cost advantage allows large agribusinesses to be more competitive in the market, often enabling them to offer lower prices or invest more in technology and marketing.
Step 4: Consider the limitations faced by family farms, such as smaller production scale, less access to capital, and higher per-unit costs, which can reduce their profitability relative to large commercial farms.
Step 5: Conclude that over time, the competitive advantage from economies of scale has led to the replacement of many family farms by large-scale commercial farms in North America.
