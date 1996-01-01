Which of the following most likely explains why the United States joined NAFTA in 1993?
A
To promote free trade and increase economic growth among member countries
B
To restrict imports from Canada and Mexico
C
To create a military alliance with neighboring countries
D
To establish a single currency for North America
1
Step 1: Understand the purpose of NAFTA (North American Free Trade Agreement). NAFTA was designed primarily to reduce trade barriers such as tariffs and import quotas between the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
Step 2: Recognize that NAFTA aims to promote free trade by allowing goods and services to move more easily across borders, which can lead to increased economic growth among member countries.
Step 3: Eliminate options that do not align with NAFTA's goals. For example, NAFTA is not about restricting imports, creating military alliances, or establishing a single currency.
Step 4: Focus on the economic rationale behind joining NAFTA, which is to enhance trade efficiency and economic integration among the member countries.
Step 5: Conclude that the most likely explanation for the United States joining NAFTA in 1993 is to promote free trade and increase economic growth among member countries.
