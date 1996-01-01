Which of the following nations has a communist command economy?
A
The United States
B
South Korea
C
Norway
D
North Korea
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of a communist command economy: it is an economic system where the government owns all means of production and makes all decisions about the allocation of resources, production, and distribution.
Identify the characteristics of the listed countries' economies: The United States, South Korea, and Norway have market or mixed economies with varying degrees of government intervention but primarily rely on private ownership and market forces.
Recognize that North Korea is known for having a communist command economy, where the government centrally plans and controls economic activity.
Compare the economic systems of the countries listed to the definition of a communist command economy to determine which fits best.
Conclude that North Korea is the nation with a communist command economy based on its centralized government control over economic decisions.
