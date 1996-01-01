Which of the following best describes the current stage of China's economy?
A
Developed
B
Developing
C
Undeveloped
D
Emerging
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions of economic stages: 'Developed' economies have high income per capita, advanced technological infrastructure, and diversified industries; 'Developing' economies are in transition with improving infrastructure and income; 'Undeveloped' economies have low income, limited industrialization, and poor infrastructure; 'Emerging' economies are a subset of developing economies showing rapid growth and industrialization.
Analyze China's economic indicators such as GDP growth rate, industrial output, income levels, and integration into global markets to determine its classification.
Recognize that China has experienced rapid industrialization, significant GDP growth, and increasing global economic influence, which are characteristics of an 'Emerging' economy rather than fully 'Developed' or 'Undeveloped'.
Compare China's status with typical features of 'Developing' and 'Emerging' economies to see that 'Emerging' best captures its current stage due to its dynamic growth and ongoing structural changes.
Conclude that the term 'Emerging' best describes China's current economic stage, reflecting its transition from developing to developed status.
Watch next
Master Hello! with a bite sized video explanation from Brian