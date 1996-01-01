Which type of businesses are rapidly increasing due to advancements in new technology?
A
State-owned enterprises
B
Agricultural cooperatives
C
Traditional brick-and-mortar stores
D
E-commerce platforms
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the question: it asks about the type of businesses that are rapidly increasing due to advancements in new technology.
Recall that advancements in technology, especially in internet and digital communication, have transformed how businesses operate and reach customers.
Identify the characteristics of each business type: State-owned enterprises are government-run, agricultural cooperatives focus on farming communities, and traditional brick-and-mortar stores rely on physical locations.
Recognize that e-commerce platforms leverage technology to sell goods and services online, allowing rapid growth and scalability.
Conclude that the businesses rapidly increasing due to new technology are e-commerce platforms, as they directly benefit from technological advancements in digital infrastructure.
