Which of the following best describes productive efficiency in the context of production methods?
A
Producing the maximum possible variety of goods regardless of cost
B
Allocating resources to produce goods most desired by consumers
C
Distributing goods equally among all members of society
D
Producing goods at the lowest possible cost using available resources
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of productive efficiency: it refers to producing goods using the least amount of resources or at the lowest possible cost, without wasting inputs.
Recognize that productive efficiency focuses on the method of production rather than the variety or distribution of goods.
Compare the options given: producing maximum variety ignores cost, allocating resources based on consumer preference relates to allocative efficiency, and equal distribution concerns equity, not productive efficiency.
Identify that the correct description of productive efficiency is producing goods at the lowest possible cost using available resources.
Summarize that productive efficiency means minimizing production costs while fully utilizing resources, ensuring no inputs are wasted in the production process.
