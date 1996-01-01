If the market output is not efficient, which of the following is most likely true?
A
Resources are not being allocated to their highest-valued uses.
B
There is perfect equality in the distribution of goods and services.
C
The market is achieving both allocative and productive efficiency.
D
All firms are producing at the lowest possible cost.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of market efficiency, which generally means that resources are allocated in a way that maximizes total surplus (the sum of consumer and producer surplus). This involves both allocative efficiency (producing the right mix of goods) and productive efficiency (producing at the lowest cost).
Recognize that if the market output is not efficient, it implies that the allocation of resources is suboptimal. This means resources are not being used in a way that maximizes the value or satisfaction derived from them.
Analyze the given options: perfect equality in distribution is unrelated to efficiency, as efficiency focuses on optimal allocation rather than equality; achieving both allocative and productive efficiency means the market is efficient, which contradicts the problem statement; producing at the lowest possible cost relates to productive efficiency but does not guarantee overall market efficiency if allocation is off.
Conclude that the most likely true statement when the market output is not efficient is that resources are not being allocated to their highest-valued uses, meaning the market fails to direct resources where they generate the greatest benefit.
Summarize that inefficiency in the market output reflects a misallocation of resources, which prevents the economy from reaching its full potential in terms of welfare and surplus.
