Which of the following best explains how exports and imports help the economy of a country?
A
Exports and imports always lead to a trade deficit, which harms the economy.
B
Both exports and imports decrease the overall standard of living in a country.
C
Exports generate income for domestic producers, while imports provide consumers with access to a wider variety of goods and services.
D
Exports reduce employment opportunities, while imports increase domestic production.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of exports: Exports are goods and services produced domestically and sold to foreign countries. This generates income for domestic producers and contributes positively to the country's GDP.
Understand the role of imports: Imports are goods and services purchased from foreign countries. Imports provide consumers and businesses with access to a wider variety of goods and services, often at lower prices or higher quality than domestic alternatives.
Analyze the impact on the economy: Exports bring money into the country, supporting domestic industries and employment. Imports increase consumer choice and can improve efficiency by allowing specialization according to comparative advantage.
Evaluate common misconceptions: A trade deficit (when imports exceed exports) is not always harmful; it depends on the broader economic context. Also, imports do not necessarily reduce domestic production; they can complement it.
Conclude that the best explanation is that exports generate income for domestic producers, while imports provide consumers with access to a wider variety of goods and services, which together support economic growth and improve living standards.
