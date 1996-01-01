Which economic theory would most likely lead someone to oppose taxing imports?
A
Comparative advantage
B
Mercantilism
C
Protectionism
D
Monopoly theory
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of Comparative Advantage, which states that countries benefit from specializing in producing goods for which they have a lower opportunity cost and then trading with others. This theory supports free trade and opposes barriers like import taxes.
Step 2: Recognize that Mercantilism is an older economic theory that favors accumulating wealth through trade surpluses and often supports restricting imports to protect domestic industries.
Step 3: Note that Protectionism involves policies such as tariffs and import taxes designed to shield domestic industries from foreign competition, so it supports taxing imports rather than opposing it.
Step 4: Understand that Monopoly Theory focuses on market power and the behavior of monopolists, which is less directly related to trade policies like import taxes.
Step 5: Conclude that since Comparative Advantage promotes free trade and efficiency, it is the economic theory most likely to lead someone to oppose taxing imports.
