Competition in a market system denotes a condition where:
A
many buyers and sellers interact, each unable to individually influence the market price
B
a single firm dominates the market and sets prices for all buyers
C
government agencies determine the allocation of goods and services
D
buyers and sellers collude to fix prices and restrict output
1
Understand the concept of competition in a market system, which typically refers to a market structure where many buyers and sellers interact freely.
Recognize that in a competitive market, no single buyer or seller has the power to influence the market price significantly; prices are determined by overall supply and demand.
Contrast this with other market conditions such as monopoly (where a single firm dominates and sets prices), government-controlled allocation, or collusion (where buyers and sellers fix prices).
Identify that the defining feature of competition is the presence of many participants, each acting independently, leading to a market price that reflects collective interactions rather than individual control.
Conclude that the correct description of competition is: 'many buyers and sellers interact, each unable to individually influence the market price.'
