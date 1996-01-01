In a small town served by many competing supermarkets, which of the following best describes the market structure?
A
Oligopoly
B
Monopolistic competition
C
Perfect competition
D
Monopoly
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key characteristics of the market described: many competing supermarkets in a small town.
Recall the defining features of each market structure:
- Oligopoly: few large firms dominate the market.
- Monopolistic competition: many firms selling differentiated products.
- Perfect competition: many firms selling identical products with free entry and exit.
- Monopoly: single firm dominates the market with no close substitutes.
Analyze the scenario: since there are many supermarkets competing, and supermarkets generally sell very similar products, this suggests a market with many sellers and homogeneous products.
Match the characteristics to the market structures: many sellers and similar products align best with perfect competition.
Conclude that the market structure described is best characterized as perfect competition.
