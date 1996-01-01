Which of the following best explains why Standard Oil was considered a horizontal integration monopoly?
A
It diversified into unrelated industries to reduce risk.
B
It acquired competing oil refineries to control a large share of the oil market.
C
It set government regulations to limit competition in the oil industry.
D
It owned every stage of the oil production process, from extraction to distribution.
Verified step by step guidance
Step 1: Understand the concept of horizontal integration. Horizontal integration occurs when a company acquires or merges with other companies that operate at the same stage of the production process, typically competitors in the same industry.
Step 2: Recognize that a horizontal integration monopoly aims to increase market share by controlling many firms that produce similar products or services, thereby reducing competition within that market.
Step 3: Analyze the options given: Diversifying into unrelated industries is an example of diversification, not horizontal integration; setting government regulations is not a direct action by a company; owning every stage of production is vertical integration.
Step 4: Identify that acquiring competing oil refineries means Standard Oil was buying out other companies that operated in the same stage of oil refining, which is a classic example of horizontal integration.
Step 5: Conclude that Standard Oil's strategy of acquiring competing refineries to control a large share of the oil market best fits the definition of a horizontal integration monopoly.
