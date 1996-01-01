For a profit-maximizing monopoly, the price charged to consumers is:
A
greater than marginal cost
B
equal to marginal cost
C
equal to average variable cost
D
less than marginal cost
Recall that a profit-maximizing monopoly sets output where marginal revenue (MR) equals marginal cost (MC), i.e., $\text{MR} = \text{MC}$.
Understand that the demand curve faced by a monopoly is downward sloping, so the price (P) is determined from the demand curve at the chosen quantity, and marginal revenue is less than price ($\text{MR} < \text{P}$).
Since $\text{MR} = \text{MC}$ and $\text{MR} < \text{P}$, it follows that $\text{P} > \text{MC}$ for a monopoly.
Contrast this with perfect competition, where price equals marginal cost ($\text{P} = \text{MC}$), highlighting the monopoly's ability to charge a price above marginal cost.
Therefore, the price charged by a profit-maximizing monopoly is greater than marginal cost.
