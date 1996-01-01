Which of the following best describes a cash crop?
A
A crop that is used only for feeding livestock
B
A crop grown primarily for sale rather than for personal consumption
C
A crop that is cultivated only in government-owned farms
D
A crop grown exclusively for subsistence farming
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the term 'cash crop' in the context of microeconomics and agriculture. A cash crop is typically defined as a crop that is grown primarily to be sold in the market rather than for the farmer's own use or consumption.
Step 2: Analyze each option by comparing it to the definition of a cash crop. For example, a crop used only for feeding livestock is not primarily grown for sale, so it does not fit the definition.
Step 3: Consider the option about government-owned farms. The ownership of the farm does not determine whether a crop is a cash crop; rather, it is the purpose of the crop (sale vs. consumption) that matters.
Step 4: Evaluate the option about subsistence farming. Crops grown exclusively for subsistence farming are meant for personal or family consumption, not for sale, so they are not cash crops.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description of a cash crop is the one that states it is grown primarily for sale rather than for personal consumption, as this aligns with the economic concept of cash crops.
