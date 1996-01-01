Which of the following is one primary purpose of studying economics?
A
To memorize historical events unrelated to production or consumption
B
To understand how scarce resources are allocated among competing uses
C
To learn how to maximize personal happiness regardless of resource constraints
D
To avoid making any choices in daily life
1
Step 1: Understand the fundamental problem economics addresses, which is scarcity—limited resources versus unlimited wants.
Step 2: Recognize that economics studies how individuals and societies make choices to allocate these scarce resources efficiently.
Step 3: Identify that the primary purpose of studying economics is to understand the allocation of scarce resources among competing uses, not to memorize unrelated historical events or avoid making choices.
Step 4: Note that maximizing personal happiness without considering resource constraints is not the focus of economics, since economics always considers trade-offs due to scarcity.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct purpose is to understand how scarce resources are allocated among competing uses, which helps explain decision-making in production, consumption, and distribution.
