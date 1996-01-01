Multiple Choice
To calculate profit, producers subtract their total production cost from their:
Fast Fingers Freddy gives banjo lessons for $50 per hour. One day, he spends 8 hours planting $100 worth of seeds on his farm. If the seeds yield $600 worth of crops, what is his accounting profit and economic profit?
Ricky Smooth opens up a hunch punch stand in his dorm room every Wednesday for two hours. He spends $40 on ingredients and sells $120 worth of hunch punch. In those same two hours, Ricky could have been a nude model for the art department earning $60. Ricky Smooth has an accounting profit of ________ and an economic profit of ________.