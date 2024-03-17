10. The Costs of Production
Revenue, Cost, and Profit
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Fast Fingers Freddy gives banjo lessons for $50 per hour. One day, he spends 8 hours planting $100 worth of seeds on his farm. If the seeds yield $600 worth of crops, what is his accounting profit and economic profit?
A
Accounting profit = $600; Economic Profit = $500
B
Accounting profit = $500; Economic Profit = $500
C
Accounting profit = $500; Economic Profit = $100
D
Accounting profit = $0; Economic Profit = $100
248
views
2
rank
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 17 videos