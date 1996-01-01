Which of the following best defines price maintenance agreements?
A
A policy where the government purchases surplus goods to maintain market prices.
B
A contract between buyers and sellers to trade goods illegally at prices above the legal maximum.
C
An arrangement where a producer sets a minimum price at which retailers can sell its product.
D
A government-imposed maximum price that can be charged for a good or service.
Step 1: Understand the concept of price maintenance agreements. These are arrangements related to how prices are controlled or influenced in the market, often involving producers and retailers.
Step 2: Identify the key feature of price maintenance agreements: they involve a producer setting a minimum price that retailers must charge for a product, preventing retailers from selling below this price.
Step 3: Differentiate price maintenance agreements from other price controls such as government-imposed maximum prices (price ceilings) or government purchases of surplus goods, which are separate concepts.
Step 4: Recognize that price maintenance agreements are not about illegal trading above legal maximum prices, but rather about maintaining a minimum resale price to stabilize market conditions.
Step 5: Conclude that the best definition of price maintenance agreements is: 'An arrangement where a producer sets a minimum price at which retailers can sell its product.'
