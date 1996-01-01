Which of the following best explains how the short-run consequences of price ceilings on bread are magnified in the long run?
A
The price ceiling will lead to a surplus of bread as producers increase output.
B
Consumers will eventually stop demanding bread due to lower prices.
C
Government intervention will always eliminate shortages over time.
D
Producers may exit the market, reducing supply further and causing persistent shortages.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what a price ceiling is — it is a legal maximum price set below the market equilibrium price, intended to make a good more affordable.
Step 2: Analyze the short-run effect of a price ceiling on bread — since the price is kept artificially low, the quantity demanded increases while the quantity supplied decreases, leading to a shortage.
Step 3: Consider the long-run adjustments — producers may find it unprofitable to produce bread at the lower price and may exit the market, which reduces the overall supply further.
Step 4: Recognize that this reduction in supply exacerbates the shortage, making it persistent rather than temporary.
Step 5: Conclude that the long-run consequence of the price ceiling is a magnified shortage due to decreased supply from producer exit, rather than surplus or reduced demand.
