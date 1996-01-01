Which of the following is NOT an example of price discrimination by a firm?
A
A grocery store charging the same price for all customers regardless of age or status
B
A movie theater charging different prices for adults and children
C
A coffee shop offering discounts to students
D
An airline charging different fares based on booking time and flexibility
Step 1: Understand the concept of price discrimination. Price discrimination occurs when a firm charges different prices to different customers for the same product or service, based on factors like age, status, purchase timing, or willingness to pay.
Step 2: Identify examples of price discrimination by checking if the firm charges different prices to different groups of customers for the same good or service.
Step 3: Analyze each option:
- A movie theater charging different prices for adults and children is price discrimination because prices vary by customer group.
- A coffee shop offering discounts to students is price discrimination because it charges students a different price.
- An airline charging different fares based on booking time and flexibility is price discrimination because prices vary by purchase conditions.
Step 4: Examine the grocery store example: charging the same price for all customers regardless of age or status means there is no price variation among customers, so this is NOT price discrimination.
Step 5: Conclude that the grocery store charging the same price for all customers is the correct answer because it does not practice price discrimination.
