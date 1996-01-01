In making a decision, a consumer's evoked set consists of the ______.
A
total amount of money a consumer is willing to spend
B
all products available in the market
C
brands or products that the consumer considers as viable options for purchase
D
difference between the consumer's willingness to pay and the market price
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of an evoked set in consumer decision-making: it refers to the subset of brands or products that a consumer seriously considers when making a purchase decision.
Recognize that the evoked set is not the entire market or all available products, but rather a smaller group filtered by the consumer based on preferences, past experiences, or marketing influences.
Note that the evoked set excludes concepts like total money willing to spend or the difference between willingness to pay and market price, as these relate to budget constraints and consumer surplus, not the consideration set.
Therefore, the evoked set specifically consists of brands or products that the consumer views as viable options for purchase.
Summarize that the evoked set is crucial in understanding consumer choice because it narrows down the decision-making process to a manageable number of alternatives.
