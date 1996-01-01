An expectation of a lower price in the future will most likely:
A
Increase current consumer surplus as buyers rush to purchase
B
Increase current demand for the good
C
Decrease current consumer surplus as buyers delay purchases
D
Have no effect on current willingness to pay
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of consumer surplus: it is the difference between what consumers are willing to pay for a good and what they actually pay.
Recognize that if consumers expect a lower price in the future, they are likely to delay their purchases to benefit from the lower price later.
Analyze how this expectation affects current demand: since buyers postpone buying, current demand decreases rather than increases.
Consider the impact on current consumer surplus: with fewer buyers purchasing now, the immediate consumer surplus decreases because consumers are not gaining surplus today but expect to gain it in the future.
Conclude that the expectation of a lower future price leads to a decrease in current consumer surplus as buyers delay their purchases.
Watch next
Master Consumer Surplus in a Small Setting with a bite sized video explanation from Brian