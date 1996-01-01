British colonists in North America objected to the Stamp Act primarily because it:
A
restricted their ability to trade with other countries
B
banned the use of paper money in the colonies
C
imposed taxes on them without their consent or representation in Parliament
D
forced them to provide housing for British soldiers
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the economic principle involved: The Stamp Act imposed taxes on the colonists without their consent, which relates to the concept of 'taxation without representation.'
Understand the role of taxation in microeconomics: Taxes can affect consumer and producer behavior by changing prices and incentives, but the key issue here is the political and economic legitimacy of the tax.
Analyze the options given: Determine which option best reflects the economic grievance of the colonists. The objection was not primarily about trade restrictions, banning paper money, or housing soldiers, but about being taxed without having a say in the decision.
Connect the concept to microeconomic theory: When a group is taxed without representation, it can lead to inefficiencies and dissatisfaction because the tax does not reflect the preferences or consent of the taxed individuals.
Conclude that the correct answer is the one that highlights the imposition of taxes without consent or representation, as this was the fundamental economic and political objection to the Stamp Act.
Watch next
Master Hello! with a bite sized video explanation from Brian