Which of the following is a function or component of a supply chain?
A
Advertising and public relations
B
Human resource management
C
Production and manufacturing
D
Legal compliance
1
Understand what a supply chain encompasses: it involves all the processes and activities required to produce and deliver a product or service to the end consumer.
Identify key components of a supply chain, which typically include sourcing raw materials, production and manufacturing, inventory management, transportation, and distribution.
Evaluate each option given in the problem to see if it directly relates to the flow of goods or services within the supply chain.
Recognize that 'Production and manufacturing' is a core function of the supply chain because it involves transforming raw materials into finished products.
Note that while 'Advertising and public relations', 'Human resource management', and 'Legal compliance' are important business functions, they are generally considered support activities rather than direct components of the supply chain.
