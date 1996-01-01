The increasing percentage of urban dwellers in more-developed countries is best explained by which of the following?
A
the shift from agricultural to industrial and service-based economies
B
government policies restricting rural-to-urban migration
C
a decrease in population growth rates
D
higher birth rates in urban areas compared to rural areas
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of urbanization in more-developed countries, which involves analyzing the movement of people from rural to urban areas over time.
Step 2: Recognize that economic structure changes are a primary driver of urbanization. Specifically, identify the shift from agricultural economies to industrial and service-based economies as a key factor.
Step 3: Evaluate the other options: government policies restricting migration, population growth rates, and birth rates in urban areas, and consider their typical effects on urban population changes.
Step 4: Connect the economic shift to increased urban job opportunities, which attract rural residents to cities, leading to a higher percentage of urban dwellers.
Step 5: Conclude that the best explanation for the increasing urban population percentage is the structural economic transformation from agriculture to industry and services, rather than migration restrictions or birth rate changes.
