Which type of orientation focuses on discovering consumer needs and providing products or services to satisfy them?
A
Sales orientation
B
Production orientation
C
Product orientation
D
Market orientation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of different business orientations: Production orientation focuses on efficient production, Product orientation emphasizes product quality and innovation, Sales orientation centers on aggressive selling, and Market orientation prioritizes understanding and satisfying consumer needs.
Identify the key phrase in the question: 'discovering consumer needs and providing products or services to satisfy them' which directly relates to the focus on the consumer.
Recall that Market orientation is defined as a business approach that prioritizes identifying and meeting the needs and wants of customers through its products or services.
Compare the definitions of each orientation to see which one aligns best with the idea of consumer needs and satisfaction.
Conclude that Market orientation is the correct answer because it explicitly focuses on discovering consumer needs and providing products or services to satisfy them.
