In the context of economic experiments related to factors of production, which group has the independent variable affecting it?
A
Placebo group
B
Control group
C
Random group
D
Experimental group
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of an independent variable in an experiment. The independent variable is the factor that the experimenter changes or manipulates to observe its effect on another variable.
Step 2: Identify the different groups in an economic experiment: the control group, placebo group, random group, and experimental group. Each group serves a specific purpose in the experimental design.
Step 3: Recognize that the control group is the baseline group that does not receive the treatment or manipulation, used for comparison purposes.
Step 4: Note that the placebo group receives a fake treatment to control for the placebo effect, but the independent variable is not actually applied here.
Step 5: Understand that the experimental group is the one where the independent variable is actively manipulated to observe its effect on the dependent variable, making it the group affected by the independent variable.
