Generally, _____________ you receive, the higher your lifetime earnings will be.
A
the less training
B
the more education
C
the lower the experience
D
the fewer skills
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the relationship between education and lifetime earnings: In microeconomics, human capital theory suggests that investments in education increase a worker's productivity, which typically leads to higher earnings over their lifetime.
Identify the key variable in the statement: The blank is asking about what factor, when increased, leads to higher lifetime earnings.
Evaluate each option in terms of economic theory: 'The less training' would likely decrease earnings, 'the lower the experience' also tends to reduce earnings, and 'the fewer skills' similarly would not increase earnings.
Recognize that 'the more education' aligns with the concept that higher education levels generally increase human capital and thus increase lifetime earnings.
Conclude that the correct completion of the sentence is 'the more education' because it reflects the positive correlation between education and lifetime earnings.
