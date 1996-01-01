In the context of competitive markets, which term involves the analysis of markets to identify opportunities and challenges?
A
Market analysis
B
Monopoly power
C
Price discrimination
D
Product differentiation
Understand the context: The problem asks which term relates to analyzing markets to find opportunities and challenges within competitive markets.
Define each term briefly: Monopoly power refers to the ability of a single seller to control prices; price discrimination involves charging different prices to different consumers; product differentiation is about making a product distinct from competitors'.
Recognize that 'market analysis' is the process of examining market conditions, including demand, supply, competition, and consumer behavior, to identify opportunities and challenges.
Match the definitions to the question: Since the question focuses on analyzing markets to identify opportunities and challenges, the term that fits best is 'market analysis'.
Conclude that 'market analysis' is the correct term because it directly involves studying the market environment to make informed decisions.
