Which of the following is NOT one of the main roles of the government in the U.S. market economy?
A
Providing public goods
B
Enforcing property rights
C
Setting prices for all goods and services
D
Regulating externalities
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the main roles of government in a market economy. Typically, these include providing public goods, enforcing property rights, and regulating externalities to correct market failures.
Step 2: Define 'public goods' as goods that are non-excludable and non-rivalrous, meaning they are provided by the government because private markets may underproduce them.
Step 3: Recognize that 'enforcing property rights' is essential for markets to function properly, as it ensures individuals and firms can own and trade resources securely.
Step 4: Understand 'regulating externalities' as government intervention to address costs or benefits that affect third parties, such as pollution, which markets alone may not handle efficiently.
Step 5: Identify that 'setting prices for all goods and services' is not a main role of the government in the U.S. market economy, as prices are generally determined by supply and demand in competitive markets.
