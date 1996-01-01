Which power does Congress have that allows it to establish uniform standards to aid trade and the economy?
A
The power to grant pardons
B
The power to regulate interstate commerce
C
The power to declare war
D
The power to appoint Supreme Court justices
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key concept in the question: it asks about a power of Congress that helps establish uniform standards to aid trade and the economy.
Recall that Congress has several enumerated powers listed in the U.S. Constitution, including powers related to commerce, war, pardons, and appointments.
Understand that the power to grant pardons is typically held by the President, not Congress, so this option can be eliminated.
Recognize that the power to declare war is a congressional power but is related to military action, not trade or economic standards.
Focus on the power to regulate interstate commerce, which allows Congress to create laws that govern trade between states, ensuring uniform standards that facilitate economic activity across state lines.
