Which situation is the best example of opportunity cost?
A
A consumer buys a product at a discounted price.
B
A factory increases production after hiring more workers.
C
A government prints more money to pay for public projects.
D
A student chooses to spend an hour studying for an exam instead of going to a movie, missing out on the enjoyment of the movie.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of opportunity cost: it is the value of the next best alternative foregone when making a choice.
Analyze each option by identifying what is given up when a decision is made.
For the consumer buying a product at a discounted price, consider if there is a clear alternative that is sacrificed; here, the focus is on saving money rather than giving up something valuable.
For the factory increasing production by hiring more workers, the trade-off involves costs and benefits of additional labor, but it is more about production decisions than opportunity cost in the classic sense.
For the government printing more money, the trade-off involves inflation or economic consequences, but this is a macroeconomic policy choice rather than a direct example of opportunity cost.
For the student choosing to study instead of going to a movie, the opportunity cost is the enjoyment and experience missed by not attending the movie, which clearly illustrates the concept of opportunity cost.
