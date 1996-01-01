Which of the following illustrates an opportunity cost?
A
Choosing to spend time studying for an exam instead of going to a movie with friends
B
Finding money on the sidewalk
C
Paying the listed price for a product at a store
D
Receiving a free sample at a grocery store
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of opportunity cost. Opportunity cost is the value of the next best alternative that you give up when making a choice.
Step 2: Analyze each option to identify if it involves a trade-off where one alternative is sacrificed for another.
Step 3: For 'Choosing to spend time studying for an exam instead of going to a movie with friends,' recognize that the opportunity cost is the enjoyment and social time lost by not going to the movie.
Step 4: For 'Finding money on the sidewalk,' note that this is a gain without a trade-off, so it does not illustrate opportunity cost.
Step 5: For 'Paying the listed price for a product at a store' and 'Receiving a free sample at a grocery store,' observe that these do not explicitly involve giving up one alternative for another, so they do not illustrate opportunity cost.
Watch next
Master Defining Economic Terms:Scarcity, Trade-offs, and Opportunity Costs with a bite sized video explanation from Brian