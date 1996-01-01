Which of the following is an example of a market in the context of competitive markets?
A
A government agency regulating food safety
B
A library lending books to members
C
A classroom where students attend lectures
D
A farmers' market where buyers and sellers trade fresh produce
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of a market in microeconomics: a market is any arrangement where buyers and sellers interact to exchange goods or services, typically involving competition among sellers and buyers.
Identify the key characteristics of a competitive market: multiple buyers and sellers, free entry and exit, and the exchange of goods or services at mutually agreed prices.
Analyze each option to see if it fits the definition of a competitive market: a government agency regulating food safety does not involve buying or selling; a library lending books is a service without competitive buying and selling; a classroom is a place for education, not exchange of goods or services.
Recognize that a farmers' market involves multiple buyers and sellers trading fresh produce, which fits the competitive market criteria perfectly.
Conclude that the farmers' market example best represents a market in the context of competitive markets because it involves direct transactions between buyers and sellers.
