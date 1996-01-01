In competitive markets, how do firms typically approach product customization when employing a global standardization strategy?
A
They extensively customize products to meet local consumer preferences.
B
They minimize customization and offer uniform products across all markets.
C
They focus solely on niche markets with highly specialized products.
D
They allow each subsidiary to independently design products for its market.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a global standardization strategy: This strategy aims to offer a uniform product across different international markets to achieve economies of scale and consistent brand image.
Recognize that in competitive markets, firms using global standardization minimize product customization to reduce costs and complexity.
Note that extensive customization contradicts the global standardization approach because it increases production costs and reduces efficiency.
Identify that allowing each subsidiary to independently design products aligns more with a multi-domestic strategy, not global standardization.
Conclude that firms employing a global standardization strategy typically offer uniform products with minimal customization across all markets.
