Which of the following are examples of limited resources for consumers?
A
Government regulations
B
Unlimited wants
C
Advertising campaigns
D
Income and time
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of limited resources in microeconomics: Limited resources are the scarce inputs or factors that consumers have to allocate among their various wants and needs.
Identify what typically constitutes limited resources for consumers. Common examples include income (money available to spend) and time (hours available to allocate to activities).
Analyze each option given in the problem: Government regulations are external constraints but not a resource owned by consumers; unlimited wants represent desires, not resources; advertising campaigns influence preferences but are not resources; income and time are actual scarce resources consumers must manage.
Conclude that the correct examples of limited resources for consumers are those that are scarce and must be allocated, which are income and time.
Remember that understanding the difference between wants (which can be unlimited) and resources (which are limited) is key to grasping consumer choice theory in microeconomics.
