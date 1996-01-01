The country of Clutchtopia has just stumbled upon a new technology as shown on the graph.
If Clutchtopians demand 3 million pizza bagels, what is the productively efficient increase in robot production?
What type of PPF shift did Clutchtopia experience?
What is the maximum amount of robots that can be produced in Clutchtopia after the shift?