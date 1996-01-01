When small businesses compete with large firms in competitive markets, a main disadvantage is:
A
lower flexibility in responding to consumer preferences
B
higher barriers to entry compared to large firms
C
greater ability to influence market prices
D
limited access to economies of scale
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of economies of scale: Economies of scale occur when increasing production leads to lower average costs per unit, which large firms can often achieve due to their size and resources.
Recognize that small businesses typically have limited access to economies of scale because they produce at a smaller scale, which means their average costs tend to be higher compared to large firms.
Analyze the options given: lower flexibility, higher barriers to entry, and greater ability to influence prices. Small businesses usually have more flexibility and face lower barriers to entry, and they rarely influence market prices in competitive markets.
Conclude that the main disadvantage for small businesses competing with large firms is their limited access to economies of scale, which puts them at a cost disadvantage.
Summarize that this cost disadvantage can affect their competitiveness, as large firms can produce more efficiently and offer lower prices.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Supply and Demand with a bite sized video explanation from Brian