Bundling of products and services that are consumed in tandem to create value is an example of:
A
Inferior goods
B
Complementary goods
C
Giffen goods
D
Substitute goods
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of bundling in microeconomics, which refers to offering two or more products or services together as a package, often because they are used together to enhance value.
Step 2: Recall the definition of complementary goods: these are goods that are consumed together, where the consumption of one increases the value or demand for the other.
Step 3: Compare complementary goods with other types of goods: inferior goods (goods for which demand decreases as income rises), Giffen goods (a special type of inferior good with upward-sloping demand), and substitute goods (goods that can replace each other).
Step 4: Recognize that bundling products that are consumed in tandem to create value aligns with the concept of complementary goods, since their joint consumption increases overall utility.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct classification for bundling products consumed together to create value is complementary goods.
