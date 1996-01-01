In the context of consumer surplus, if a consumer is willing to pay $100 for a product but purchases it for $80, what percentage of their willingness to pay does the consumer save as surplus?
A
25%
B
80%
C
20%
D
10%
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the consumer's willingness to pay (WTP), which is the maximum amount the consumer is ready to pay for the product. In this problem, WTP = $100.
Identify the actual price paid by the consumer, which is $80 in this case.
Calculate the consumer surplus, which is the difference between the willingness to pay and the actual price paid: $\text{Consumer Surplus} = \text{WTP} - \text{Price Paid} = 100 - 80$.
To find the percentage of the willingness to pay that the consumer saves as surplus, divide the consumer surplus by the willingness to pay and multiply by 100: $\text{Percentage Surplus} = \left( \frac{\text{Consumer Surplus}}{\text{WTP}} \right) \times 100$.
Substitute the values into the formula and simplify to find the percentage of the willingness to pay saved as consumer surplus.
Watch next
Master Consumer Surplus in a Small Setting with a bite sized video explanation from Brian