When a few buyers purchase large amounts from a single seller, they are said to gain buyer's:
A
monopsony power
B
market equilibrium
C
producer surplus
D
price discrimination
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of market power. Market power refers to the ability of a buyer or seller to influence the price of a good or service in the market.
Step 2: Recognize that when a few buyers purchase large quantities from a single seller, these buyers can influence the price they pay because the seller depends heavily on their purchases.
Step 3: This specific situation where buyers have significant control over the price due to their purchasing power is called 'monopsony power'.
Step 4: Differentiate this from other terms: 'market equilibrium' is the point where supply equals demand; 'producer surplus' is the difference between what producers are paid and their costs; 'price discrimination' is when sellers charge different prices to different buyers.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct term describing buyers who can influence prices by buying large amounts from a single seller is 'monopsony power'.
Watch next
Master Hello! with a bite sized video explanation from Brian