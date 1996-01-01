guarantee equal access to goods and services for everyone
allocate resources efficiently through the price mechanism
require extensive government intervention to function
Step 1: Understand the concept of a free market. A free market is an economic system where prices for goods and services are determined by open competition between privately owned businesses, with minimal government intervention.
Step 2: Recognize the role of the price mechanism in a free market. The price mechanism refers to how prices adjust based on supply and demand, guiding resources to their most valued uses without central planning.
Step 3: Analyze the options given. Free markets do not eliminate income inequality, as income distribution depends on various factors beyond market transactions.
Step 4: Consider access to goods and services. Free markets do not guarantee equal access for everyone because purchasing power varies among individuals.
Step 5: Conclude that the primary benefit of free markets is their ability to allocate resources efficiently through the price mechanism, which balances supply and demand and encourages productive use of resources.
