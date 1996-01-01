Which of the following factors is most likely to make a country a more attractive location for international business?
A
Frequent currency fluctuations
B
High levels of trade barriers
C
Stable political environment
D
Limited access to infrastructure
1
Understand the context: International businesses seek locations that minimize risks and costs while maximizing potential for stable operations and profitability.
Analyze the impact of frequent currency fluctuations: These create uncertainty in costs and revenues, making a country less attractive for international business.
Consider high levels of trade barriers: These increase costs and restrict market access, which discourages international business activities.
Evaluate the importance of a stable political environment: Stability reduces risks related to policy changes, expropriation, or civil unrest, making the country more attractive for investment and business.
Assess limited access to infrastructure: Poor infrastructure increases operational costs and reduces efficiency, which is a deterrent for international businesses.
