Analyze each option in terms of market risk: - Stable demand for a product implies predictability and low uncertainty, so it is not a source of market risk. - Government-imposed price controls can create risk by limiting prices, but this is more related to regulatory risk rather than market risk. - Unexpected changes in consumer preferences directly affect demand unpredictably, which is a classic source of market risk. - Fixed production costs are related to cost structure and do not directly cause market risk.