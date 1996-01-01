Which of the following are two ways that patents can stifle innovation?
A
Patents always guarantee that new ideas are freely shared with competitors.
B
Patents eliminate all barriers to market entry for new firms.
C
Patents can prevent others from building upon existing inventions and increase the cost of research and development.
D
Patents reduce the incentive for firms to invest in new technologies.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the role of patents in innovation. Patents grant exclusive rights to inventors for a limited time, allowing them to control the use and commercialization of their inventions.
Step 2: Identify how patents can stifle innovation. One way is by preventing others from building upon existing inventions, which limits the flow of ideas and slows down technological progress.
Step 3: Recognize that patents can increase the cost of research and development because firms may need to pay licensing fees or face legal barriers to use patented technology.
Step 4: Evaluate the incorrect statements: Patents do not always guarantee free sharing of ideas; in fact, they often restrict it. Also, patents do not eliminate barriers to market entry; they can create them by granting exclusivity.
Step 5: Conclude that the two correct ways patents can stifle innovation are by preventing others from building on existing inventions and by increasing the cost of research and development.
Watch next
Master Negative Externality and Positive Externality with a bite sized video explanation from Brian