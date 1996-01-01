In the context of factors of production, what economic concept is illustrated when each worker learns one task very well?
A
Market equilibrium
B
Specialization
C
Opportunity cost
D
Diminishing returns
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of factors of production, which include labor, capital, land, and entrepreneurship, and how they contribute to producing goods and services.
Recognize that when each worker focuses on learning and performing one specific task very well, this is an example of dividing labor into distinct tasks.
Identify that this division of labor leads to increased efficiency and productivity because workers become more skilled at their particular tasks.
Recall the economic concept that describes this process of focusing on a narrow range of tasks to improve efficiency is called 'Specialization'.
Differentiate specialization from other concepts such as market equilibrium (balance of supply and demand), opportunity cost (the cost of the next best alternative), and diminishing returns (decreasing additional output from adding more input).
